Abena Osei-Asare assumes position as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Abena Osei-Asare, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for the Atiwa East constituency under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Hon Abena Osei Asare
Hon Abena Osei Asare

This significant appointment comes at a crucial time following the transition of Mohammed Amin Adam to the substantive Finance Minister, succeeding Ken Ofori-Atta, who concluded his seven-year and two-month tenure on February 14, 2024.

Additionally, Dr. Alexander Ampaabeng, the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the Juaboso constituency in the Western North Region, has been named Deputy Minister for Finance.

This appointment is a result of Abena Osei-Asare's elevation from the deputy ministerial position to her current role as Minister of State. As the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei-Asare will play a pivotal role in steering the economic ship of Ghana.

