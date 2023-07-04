Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects 'fight' in court, judge remands them

Police prosecutors alleged that the two were among a group of armed thieves who ambushed the bullion van, and shot the young officer onboard before making away with over GH145,000.

CCTV footage showed one of the robbers heading straight toward the bullion van's passenger side and firing at the police officer in the early hours of Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The incident viral and made news headlines and the Ghana Police Service swiftly launched a manhunt for the criminals. Reports say the law enforcement officers arrested some of the suspects hours after the incident and the search continues for the rest.

They were arraigned in the Kansehie District Court on Monday, July 3, but their pleas were not taken.

It is reported that drama ensued at the court as the suspects became emotional and argued, claiming to be innocent of the offence they have been accused of.

Police officers reportedly arrested the suspects around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area following a tipoff. They were reportedly drinking and enjoying themselves when the officers invaded the area and arrested them.

The murdered young officer reportedly married not long ago and he and his wife have a toddler.