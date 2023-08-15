ADVERTISEMENT
Aboboyaa’s are still plying major highways in Accra – Henry Quartey fumes

Evans Annang

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has bemoaned the indiscipline in the capital city of Ghana.

According to the Minister, the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region have failed in their roles to rid the city of filth and indiscipline.

At a meeting with the MMDCEs, Mr Quartey expressed his disgust with the state of affairs in the Greater Accra Region and questioned whether the persons put in these positions were hardworking.

“Have we been hardworking with aboboyaa still on the road? Is it hardworking, trotro is still loading around Accra Mall. Korle Klottey- There is rubbish around Graphic road. AMA, Kinbu, Tudu, everywhere rubbish.”

“I want us to mark ourselves. Agbobloshie has been turned into a refuse dump. We cleared the place but people are still dumping refuse there. I am not too excited about that. Ledzokuku, La Dede Kotopon, Ashaiman, Tema West. We talked about Aboboyaa on the motorway, they are still plying the motorway. Ayawaso Wuogon, Accra Mall, it is like that. In fact, in La Dade Kotopon, just in front of ex-president John Mahama’s house, somebody has started selling onions and tomatoes. Unbelievable,” he stated.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Honourable Henry Quartey
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Honourable Henry Quartey Pulse Ghana

The Minister, under his “Let’s Make Greater Accra Work” initiative, rolled out policies to tackle road indiscipline, sanitation, and security, among others, as part of efforts to transform Accra into the cleanest city.

However, the initiative has not met its objectives over the last two years, as things in the city have only degenerated, with more dirt still being seen on streets and roads, and tricycles still plying major routes in Accra.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
