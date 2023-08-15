Aboboyaa’s are still plying major highways in Accra – Henry Quartey fumes

At a meeting with the MMDCEs, Mr Quartey expressed his disgust with the state of affairs in the Greater Accra Region and questioned whether the persons put in these positions were hardworking.

“Have we been hardworking with aboboyaa still on the road? Is it hardworking, trotro is still loading around Accra Mall. Korle Klottey- There is rubbish around Graphic road. AMA, Kinbu, Tudu, everywhere rubbish.”

“I want us to mark ourselves. Agbobloshie has been turned into a refuse dump. We cleared the place but people are still dumping refuse there. I am not too excited about that. Ledzokuku, La Dede Kotopon, Ashaiman, Tema West. We talked about Aboboyaa on the motorway, they are still plying the motorway. Ayawaso Wuogon, Accra Mall, it is like that. In fact, in La Dade Kotopon, just in front of ex-president John Mahama’s house, somebody has started selling onions and tomatoes. Unbelievable,” he stated.

The Minister, under his “Let’s Make Greater Accra Work” initiative, rolled out policies to tackle road indiscipline, sanitation, and security, among others, as part of efforts to transform Accra into the cleanest city.