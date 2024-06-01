ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Accident at Ohene Nkwanta leaves one dead, two injured

Reymond Awusei Johnson

One perished, two others injured in a ghastly accident near Ohene Nkwanta, close to Odumasi, in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality around 7:00 AM on Saturday.

Accident
Accident

The accident involved a collision between a man-diesel tanker truck (No GT-5894-24) traveling from Accra to Kumasi and a Toyota Camry (No AW-6414-14) traveling from Kumasi to Accra.

Recommended articles

According to reports, the Toyota Camry was attempting to overtake a Marcopolo VIP bus (No 33-21) at the time of the accident.

All injured victims are males. The two injured individuals were occupants of the Toyota Camry, while the driver of the Man Diesel tanker truck sustained minor injuries.

The bodies have been transported to the Konongo Government Hospital mortuary.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

High Court Proceedings Unfold in Barker-Vormawor’s Treason Felony Trial

Here's what happened in court during Barker-Vormawor’s treason felony trial

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General

Sack Godfred Dame if he fails to resign - Prof. Appiagyei to Akufo-Addo

Sophia Akuffo

The judicial process has become too predictable in Ghana - Sophia Akuffo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

The scheme to jail Ato Forson at all costs is worrying - Prof Gyampo writes