Accidents: Drivers consume 'wee toffee' to aid them drive for long hours — Fire Commander

His reactions come after 46 persons got injured in two separate accidents on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway.

About 20 passengers are in critical condition, while 26 other persons are injured and receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in two separate accidents on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway over the weekend.

The first accident happened at Gomoa Mpota while the second happened at Gomoa Mankessim in the Central Region.

Pulse Ghana

The three vehicles involved in the first accident were a Sprinter Benz bus, a KIA Rhino, and a DAF Trailer.

DOIII Kwesi Hughes revealed that the Kia Rhino tried to overtake the Sprinter bus but smashed into its side.

It eventually collided with the DAF Trailer coming heading towards Cape Coast from Accra.

Eight passengers who had been trapped in the bus were rushed to the hospital.

The second accident involves a Sprinter Benz Bus with the registration number GN-2572-10 from Cape Coast to Accra burst its tyre and somersaulted in the process.

The impact of the crash left many in critical condition.

DOIII Kwesi Hughes speaking on the accidents on Sunrise FM on Monday, April 25, 2022, said "the drivers of this sprinter busses take in substance which is an abuse.

"So their blood is hot. They take in wee toffee so the police can go underground and do investigations to check."

He explained that "when they sit behind the wheels, they are just chasing money.