According to the Winneba Municipal Fire Commander, DOIII Kwesi Hughes, preliminary investigations conducted into the Accra-Cape highway accident indicated that the drivers, especially those who drive Mercedes Sprinter and 207 buses have taken 'wee toffee' to help them drive which causes the rampant accidents.
Accidents: Drivers consume 'wee toffee' to aid them drive for long hours — Fire Commander
The Winneba Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed that some commercial drivers consume substances in their bodies to aid them to drive for long hours.
His reactions come after 46 persons got injured in two separate accidents on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway.
About 20 passengers are in critical condition, while 26 other persons are injured and receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in two separate accidents on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway over the weekend.
The first accident happened at Gomoa Mpota while the second happened at Gomoa Mankessim in the Central Region.
The three vehicles involved in the first accident were a Sprinter Benz bus, a KIA Rhino, and a DAF Trailer.
DOIII Kwesi Hughes revealed that the Kia Rhino tried to overtake the Sprinter bus but smashed into its side.
It eventually collided with the DAF Trailer coming heading towards Cape Coast from Accra.
Eight passengers who had been trapped in the bus were rushed to the hospital.
The second accident involves a Sprinter Benz Bus with the registration number GN-2572-10 from Cape Coast to Accra burst its tyre and somersaulted in the process.
The impact of the crash left many in critical condition.
DOIII Kwesi Hughes speaking on the accidents on Sunrise FM on Monday, April 25, 2022, said "the drivers of this sprinter busses take in substance which is an abuse.
"So their blood is hot. They take in wee toffee so the police can go underground and do investigations to check."
He explained that "when they sit behind the wheels, they are just chasing money.
"A sprinter can overtake 15 cars at a go. Look, I have been using this stretch on a daily or weekly basis and what I sometimes see, it is very bad."
