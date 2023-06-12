Accra Digital Circles: Building a connected digital ecosystem in Ghana

Pulse Ghana

To close the connectivity gap in the digital ecosystem in Ghana, Node Eight, an innovation company hosts the Accra Digital Circle, a networking event that aims to create a safe space for professionals from all the pillars of the digital economy to connect and collaborate.

In April 2023, in association with the Africa Berlin Network, Node Eight hosted the fourth iteration of the Accra Digital Circles, known as the International Edition. Thirty Professionals from Berlin, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana who work in the areas of infrastructure, governance, finance, entrepreneurship, and academia gathered at the event, which took place at Sky Bar 25, for networking, authentic conversations, industry insights, while savouring delicious drinks and food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Brian Dzansi, co-founder of Node Eight, gave a warm welcome to the attendees of the event and emphasised the value of a strong, linked community for the development of Ghana's digital industry. He also urged participants to put into action the founding ideals of the Accra Digital Circles, which include genuine friendship, sharing, and kindness in order to build a networked ecosystem that supports a strong digital economy in Ghana.

Carolin Schtuz, Enpact, Kofi Genfi, Mazzuma, Kinglesy Otchere, Injaro, Eric Mduga, Enpact Kenya, Joseph Kuuire, Technovagh, Ekow John, G2 Telcom, Burkhard Volbracht, Berlin Partner, Eli Daniel-Wilson, Pulse Ghana, and other individuals were among the attendees that graced the event.

Pulse Ghana

Following the meetup, participants recounted stories of valuable friends, useful contacts, and partners they made inside the Accra Digital Circle network.

ADVERTISEMENT

To join the Accra Digital Circles community or attend future events, call, or email Michael on 0275508179 or consulting@nodeeight.org. Get updates by following @AccraDigiCircle and subscribe to the Accra Digital Digest newsletter.

About the Accra Digital Circles

Accra Digital Circles is a community of professionals shaping the digital economy in Ghana. The community seeks to create a safe space for networking, the connection of ideas and knowledge sharing towards building a thriving digital economy in Ghana. Each month, Accra Digital Circles hosts a networking event that brings together a group of carefully chosen digital entrepreneurs, experts working in the field of digital finance, professionals involved in the development of digital products, international development professionals and academics.

About Africa Berlin Network

Africa Berlin Network is an enpact project committed to connecting ecosystems and building impactful communities.

ADVERTISEMENT