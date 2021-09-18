Achimota SHS Physics teacher found hanging in room

He is suspected to have taken his own life.

The police has launched an investigation into the matter.

A few weeks ago, the Deputy Director of Mental Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Amma Ampomaa Boadu, revealed that a total of 417 attempted suicide cases have been recorded in the country for the first half of the year.

The Ashanti Region topped with 61 cases followed by the Eastern Region with 60 cases.

Speaking to the media at a mental health literacy training programme organised by the Mental Health Authority for some journalists in Kumasi, Dr Boadu said the Upper East came third with 47 cases while Greater Accra and Central regions had 37 cases each.

Dr Boadu said the Volta region recorded 35 cases, Oti region, 22; Bono East region, 21; and Western North region, 17.

Bono, North East, and Upper West regions recorded 16 cases each.

Others are Western region, 14; Ahafo region, 11; Northern region, 4; and Savanna region, 3.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Prof Akwasi Osei, has also reiterated that mental illnesses have risen, which is contributing to attempted suicide cases in the country.