Afenyo-Markin bemoans lack of maintenance culture in Ghana

He further said this phenomenon has been with us as a nation since independence and it has largely affected the development of the country.

"Not only do we lack the desire to maintain state infrastructure and facilities, but we misuse such facilities and projects; thereby cutting short their expected lifespan," Afenyo-Markin said on Accra-based Original FM.

"We need to also insist on a strict maintenance regime and factor the cost of maintenance in any project that is embarked on. That way, we will not complain that there are no funds for maintenance and the replacement of parts when equipment is concerned,' he stated.

