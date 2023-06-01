He claims that although we misuse such infrastructures and amenities, Ghanaians lack the desire to preserve state infrastructure and facilities, shortening their anticipated lifespan. troubling
Afenyo-Markin bemoans lack of maintenance culture in Ghana
The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said Ghanaians' inability to maintain infrastructure, facilities, and equipment that are procured with the taxpayers' money to meet a need is the bane of the country.
He further said this phenomenon has been with us as a nation since independence and it has largely affected the development of the country.
"Not only do we lack the desire to maintain state infrastructure and facilities, but we misuse such facilities and projects; thereby cutting short their expected lifespan," Afenyo-Markin said on Accra-based Original FM.
"We need to also insist on a strict maintenance regime and factor the cost of maintenance in any project that is embarked on. That way, we will not complain that there are no funds for maintenance and the replacement of parts when equipment is concerned,' he stated.
Afenyo-Markin said we should know that so long as infrastructure and facilities are being used there would be wear and tear, which must be addressed at all costs so services can continuously be provided.
