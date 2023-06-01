ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Afenyo-Markin bemoans lack of maintenance culture in Ghana

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said Ghanaians' inability to maintain infrastructure, facilities, and equipment that are procured with the taxpayers' money to meet a need is the bane of the country.

Afenyo Markin
Afenyo Markin

He claims that although we misuse such infrastructures and amenities, Ghanaians lack the desire to preserve state infrastructure and facilities, shortening their anticipated lifespan. troubling

Recommended articles

He further said this phenomenon has been with us as a nation since independence and it has largely affected the development of the country.

"Not only do we lack the desire to maintain state infrastructure and facilities, but we misuse such facilities and projects; thereby cutting short their expected lifespan," Afenyo-Markin said on Accra-based Original FM.

"We need to also insist on a strict maintenance regime and factor the cost of maintenance in any project that is embarked on. That way, we will not complain that there are no funds for maintenance and the replacement of parts when equipment is concerned,' he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This troubling phenomenon has been with us as a nation since independence and it has largely affected the development of the country.

Afenyo-Markin said we should know that so long as infrastructure and facilities are being used there would be wear and tear, which must be addressed at all costs so services can continuously be provided.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nogokpo

Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region — Bishop Agyinasare

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

Ghana Police Service, please step in to stop this lawlessness at Madina, Zongo Junction