Africa is too rich and resourceful to be poor – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the opening of the second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues at Peduase in the Eastern Region on Thursday, January 25, 2024, President Akufo-Addo noted that Africa has everything it needs to power itself into a global powerhouse in the future with all the resources at its disposal.

“We all know that Africa is blessed, Africa is not a poor continent, in fact, she is too rich to be poor. A continent that has every natural resource imaginable; oil, gas, minerals, and an abundance of sunlight. We have some 65 percent of all arable land available to feed 9 billion people globally by 2030 and our continent is filled with the most youthful population in the world –everything we need to transform Africa into a global powerhouse of the future,” he said.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “I'm now encouraged that Africa now has a private sector that is ready, deliberate and eager to see that the 60-year-old dream of the United Africa manifests. The difference perhaps, of the then and today is that the focus is on an area where there can be no debate –economic integration. How we facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services across this vast and resourceful mass Africa is what we must devote our energies to.”

President Akufo-Addo's optimism about the continent's ability this time around stems from the private sector's readiness for economic cooperation through the African Continental Free Trade Area.