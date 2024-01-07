Afua Asantewaa playfully attributes potential GWR disqualification to Kuami Eugene crush

The event, which began on December 24, 2023, aimed to last nearly five days, concluding on December 29, 2023.

In a recent lighthearted statement on HITZ FM, Asantewaa shared her cheeky suspicion about a potential disqualification, humorously linking it to her admiration for Kuami Eugene.

According to her, she is Kuame Eugene's biggest fan, and having him come through for her at her sing-a-thon attempt made her heart beam, however, it made her forget his lyrics

It's worth noting that Asantewaa's sing-a-thon has gained tremendous support from various quarters, with celebrities, musicians, and the general public rallying behind her historic feat. As she awaits official verification from Guinness World Record judges, her light-hearted remark adds a charming element to the unfolding story of her remarkable musical journey.