Afua Asantewaa, who embarked on the ambitious journey to set a new record for the longest sing-a-thon, has been captivating audiences with her unwavering confidence and determination.
Afua Asantewaa playfully attributes potential GWR disqualification to Kuami Eugene crush
In a delightful twist to her Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt, Afua Asantewaa has added a touch of humor by playfully suggesting that her disqualification might be due to her crush on Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene.
Recommended articles
The event, which began on December 24, 2023, aimed to last nearly five days, concluding on December 29, 2023.
In a recent lighthearted statement on HITZ FM, Asantewaa shared her cheeky suspicion about a potential disqualification, humorously linking it to her admiration for Kuami Eugene.
According to her, she is Kuame Eugene's biggest fan, and having him come through for her at her sing-a-thon attempt made her heart beam, however, it made her forget his lyrics
It's worth noting that Asantewaa's sing-a-thon has gained tremendous support from various quarters, with celebrities, musicians, and the general public rallying behind her historic feat. As she awaits official verification from Guinness World Record judges, her light-hearted remark adds a charming element to the unfolding story of her remarkable musical journey.
As the nation eagerly anticipates the outcome of Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record attempt, prayers and support are rising above the sky from many Ghanaians and fans in expectation of a positive outcome.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh