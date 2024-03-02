AG highlights over GH¢10 trillion preserved in judgment debts

“savings were made through a process of diligently defending civil actions against the State, meticulously uncovering discrepancies and challenging inflated debts alleged to be owed by the State in litigation in Ghana and arbitration in various international fora.”

The President's statement has sparked diverse interpretations among the public, reflecting the complexity and significance of the Attorney-General's contributions.

The Attorney-General's unwavering defense in numerous civil actions across the country has proven instrumental in successfully shielding the State from substantial judgment debts.

ADVERTISEMENT

One notable example highlighted by the A-G's office is the successful defense in a case between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Heritage Imperial Limited.

According to the A-G’s office, it saved the country over US$15 million in a judgment debt case between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the A-G vs Heritage Imperial Limited.