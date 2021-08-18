RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Aggrieved public sector workers protest over 4% salary increment

Kojo Emmanuel

A group calling itself Aggrieved Public Sector Workers will demonstrate today, August 18, 2021, if the government proceeds to increase their salary by 4 percent instead of the 25 percent increment proposed.

Public sector workers

Earlier the leader of the aggrieved workers, Norbert Gborgbortsi bemoaned that "there is no equity and fairness in the recent salary increment."

"How can others receive a 79 percent increase and we the taxpayers will only see a 4 percent surge?" he asked.

The low percentage of the increment, he said, is to allow for the government to employ over one million workers into the public service.

The Ghana Police Service has given assurances that it will provide security during the protest.

The demo is expected to begin from the Obra Spot through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Cedi House, and end at Independence Square.

The Police in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng, called on the protesters to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

"The Accra Regional Police Command brings to the attention of the public that it has outlined adequate security measures ahead of the Aggrieved Public Sector Workers Demonstration scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

"Following discussions with the conveners of the demonstration, it has been agreed that the demonstration will commence from Obra Spot through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards Fariso Traffic Light to Cedi House through to AU Roundabout and end at the Independence Square."

It also added that the police will deploy all the necessary steps to ensure the security of the demonstrators.

It added: "The police will secure the routes earmarked for the event and take the necessary steps to ensure the security and safety of all demonstrators."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

