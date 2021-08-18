Aggrieved public sector workers protest over 4% salary increment

"How can others receive a 79 percent increase and we the taxpayers will only see a 4 percent surge?" he asked.

The low percentage of the increment, he said, is to allow for the government to employ over one million workers into the public service.

The Ghana Police Service has given assurances that it will provide security during the protest.

The demo is expected to begin from the Obra Spot through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Cedi House, and end at Independence Square.

The Police in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng, called on the protesters to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

"The Accra Regional Police Command brings to the attention of the public that it has outlined adequate security measures ahead of the Aggrieved Public Sector Workers Demonstration scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

It also added that the police will deploy all the necessary steps to ensure the security of the demonstrators.