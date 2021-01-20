A statement from the Presidency said Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Nana Bediatuo Asante have been retained as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the President, respectively.

Also, Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin stays as the Director of Communications, with Brigadier-General Emmanuel Okyere keeping his position as National Security Advisor.

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman and Fawaz Aliu have been appointed as the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

Other appointments include Sam Ellis as Director of Personnel and Isaac Owusu-Mensah as Director of Research.

The rest are Michael Ofori-Atta as Director for ECOWAS and Regional Integration, Kow Essuman as Legal Counsel to the President, Dr. Isaac Owusu-Mensah as Director of Research, Lord Commey as Director of Operations and Saratu Atta as Personal Assistant to the President.

The statement added that all the appointees will “undertake their duties in acting capacities, subject to consultation with the yet-to-be constituted Council of State.”

Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls (51.30%).

He was subsequently sworn in on January 7, 2020, alongside his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The President has since been making some appointments as his second term of office begins in earnest.