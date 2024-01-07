Akufo Addo calls for collective efforts needed for fair and transparent 2024 elections

President Akufo-Addo's appeal reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening these democratic foundations.

"Ensuring the fairness and transparency of our electoral processes is a collective responsibility. It requires the active involvement and commitment of all stakeholders to uphold the democratic values that Ghana cherishes," President Akufo-Addo stated.

As the nation moves closer to the 2024 elections, President Akufo-Addo's call serves as a reminder that the responsibility for a fair and transparent electoral process rests on the shoulders of every Ghanaian.

“Democracies are grounded on viable elections, and, this year, like we have done on eight (8) other preceding occasions, we will go to the polls to elect the President and my successor. No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.”