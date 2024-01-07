ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo Addo calls for collective efforts needed for fair and transparent 2024 elections

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for all stakeholders, including political parties, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and citizens, to collaborate in upholding the integrity of the electoral system.

Akufo Addo
The President's call comes as a reaffirmation of Ghana's commitment to democratic principles and the smooth conduct of elections.

President Akufo-Addo's appeal reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening these democratic foundations.

"Ensuring the fairness and transparency of our electoral processes is a collective responsibility. It requires the active involvement and commitment of all stakeholders to uphold the democratic values that Ghana cherishes," President Akufo-Addo stated.

As the nation moves closer to the 2024 elections, President Akufo-Addo's call serves as a reminder that the responsibility for a fair and transparent electoral process rests on the shoulders of every Ghanaian.

“Democracies are grounded on viable elections, and, this year, like we have done on eight (8) other preceding occasions, we will go to the polls to elect the President and my successor. No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.”

“It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose.”

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

