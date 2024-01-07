The President's call comes as a reaffirmation of Ghana's commitment to democratic principles and the smooth conduct of elections.
Akufo Addo calls for collective efforts needed for fair and transparent 2024 elections
President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for all stakeholders, including political parties, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and citizens, to collaborate in upholding the integrity of the electoral system.
President Akufo-Addo's appeal reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening these democratic foundations.
"Ensuring the fairness and transparency of our electoral processes is a collective responsibility. It requires the active involvement and commitment of all stakeholders to uphold the democratic values that Ghana cherishes," President Akufo-Addo stated.
As the nation moves closer to the 2024 elections, President Akufo-Addo's call serves as a reminder that the responsibility for a fair and transparent electoral process rests on the shoulders of every Ghanaian.
“Democracies are grounded on viable elections, and, this year, like we have done on eight (8) other preceding occasions, we will go to the polls to elect the President and my successor. No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.”
“It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose.”
