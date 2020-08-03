According to him he is not aware of any intimidation by security personnel at some registration centers and that the exercise is going on smoothly.

Speaking on a working visit in the Ashanti Region, the President said the ongoing voter registration has been peaceful across the country.

One thing that excites me most is that the registration exercise in Ashanti region and other areas has been very peaceful, I haven’t heard of any person being denied the opportunity to register on grounds that you are not this or what so go we can't register you every person has the right to go and register."

“What I have heard is that the exercise is going on smoothly in Asawase and Asokore-Mampong, we thank God for that. That is the most important thing to us all to leave in unity and peace."

The President made this shocking revelation while addressing Islamic worshipers in Kumasi Central Mosque after afternoon Juma Muslim prayers as part of the Eid-ul-Adha festivities.

Akufo-Addo resumes work today after 14 days in isolation

While addressing the congregantes, the president assured the Asawase constituents that, efforts are underway to fix poor roads in the constituency in the coming days stating the road minister was supposed to be with him to brief on plans for roads but he is mourning his late sister.”

The President said, the year 2020 is unique because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, however, the nation is still counting on God to have mercy upon the nation expressing confidence that cases recorded in the country won’t worsen like other nations.