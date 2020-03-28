In an address Friday night, the president said the Fund will be managed by an independent board of trustees chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

He said the will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

The president also announced the donation of his three months salary to the fund as part of his person contribution to the fight against Coronavirus, also know as COVID-19.

"I am announcing tonight the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund, to be managed by an independent board of trustees, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable," he said in his address to the nation Saturday evening.

"I have directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay my next three months’ salary, i.e. April, May and June, into this Fund. Let me also thank, from the bottom of my heart, the churches, financial institutions and individuals who have already made donations to help in this fight. God richly bless them. "