Akufo-Addo has fought corruption like no other President in Ghana’s history – Eugene Arhin

Speaking to the media at the Jubilee House, Mr. Arhin said the records of President Akufo-Addo in terms of corruption is there for all to see.

These comments comes off the recent survey by the Center of Democratic Development (CDD) on the failings of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to fight corruption.

“The report is not one we can easily dismiss. Yes, they have conducted their survey but we, on the other hand, believe that in the fight against corruption, no President has done more than Nana Akufo-Addo and there are facts to back it. If we are to consider the funds that were sent to the five accountability institutions of states, there was a 25% increase in their funding in 2017. In 2018, there was a 34% increase across the board.”

“The establishment of an independent institution to fight corruption, that is the office of the Special Prosecutor, was in fulfilment of a campaign result by the President,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

“We thus disagree with the survey results. No President in the history of the country has fought corruption as much as Akufo-Addo has,” he stressed.

A survey conducted by CDD-Ghana revealed that the majority of Ghanaians [62% of 2,400 persons] interviewed in a post-election survey conducted between May 23 and June 3, 2021, say they do not have confidence in the ability of President Akufo-Addo “to protect the country’s financial resources and curb corruption in the next four years”.