He said the current government has performed the worst economically in the past four decades.

To him, the Nana Addo Dankwa, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia administration has taken Ghana beyond HIPC. He said debt is swallowing the country due to poor economic decisions taken by the current administration.

In a tweet in relation to Moody's projection that Ghana will battle with a high debt ration in 2021, he said: “The Akufo-Addo /Bawumia government has delivered the worst economic performance in forty years. When they took over, our debt to GDP ratio was under 56%, now it is nearing a staggering 80% which is way beyond HIPC levels".

Moody’s has said that Ghana's debt levels under the current administration are worrying. They’ve predicted that that country’s economy could come under pressure from the rising debt.

According to Moody’s, the country’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to hit 80% which is extremely worrying.

