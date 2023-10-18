ADVERTISEMENT
President Akufo-Addo inaugurates second phase of Sinotruk Vehicle Assembly Plant

Evans Effah

In a significant stride under Ghana's '1-District-1-Factory' initiative, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the second phase of the Sinotruk Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tema on October 17, 2023.

This marks the commencement of commercial vehicle production at the new plant. Simultaneously, he laid the foundation for the forthcoming third phase of the Sinotruk Project, which, upon completion, will establish Sinotruk Ghana Limited as a fully integrated automobile manufacturer within the country.

The President expressed his confidence in Sinotruk's vision and their faith in Ghana's growing truck assembly industry, viewing it as a sign of economic recovery. He extended the government's unwavering support for creating a business-friendly environment that encourages growth.

Akufo-Addo emphasized the government's commitment to driving industrial transformation by providing incentives and structured programs for companies like Sinotruk to become prominent domestic assemblers of trucks. He recalled his visit to the Kpone-Katamanso Plant in August 2020 and the promise made by Sinotruk's Managing Director, Madam Yang Yang, to establish a world-class assembly facility for heavy-duty trucks in Ghana.

Now, three years later, the President commended the company for nearing the fulfillment of that vision. He praised businesses like Sinotruk for evolving from importers and distributors to establishing assembly plants due to strategic initiatives like '1-District-1-Factory.'

The newly commissioned Assembly Plant increases annual production capacity from 850 to 3,000 heavy-duty and light-duty trucks, including various commercial vehicles assembled from semi-knocked down kits meeting international quality and safety standards.

The President highlighted the socio-economic benefits of the expansion. It will double direct employment in the company from 356 to 700 and create 1,000 indirect job opportunities. The establishment of a state-of-the-art training center on-site will enhance the skillset of artisans involved in assembly, repair, and maintenance.

President Akufo-Addo remains confident in the nation's path to sustained growth, emphasizing the positive impact on the private sector, including manufacturing and commerce, which will ultimately reduce the cost of doing business. This development is a substantial step towards enhancing the automotive sector in Ghana and contributing to its industrial growth.

