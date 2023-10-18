President Akufo-Addo inaugurates second phase of Sinotruk Vehicle Assembly Plant

The President expressed his confidence in Sinotruk's vision and their faith in Ghana's growing truck assembly industry, viewing it as a sign of economic recovery. He extended the government's unwavering support for creating a business-friendly environment that encourages growth.

Akufo-Addo emphasized the government's commitment to driving industrial transformation by providing incentives and structured programs for companies like Sinotruk to become prominent domestic assemblers of trucks. He recalled his visit to the Kpone-Katamanso Plant in August 2020 and the promise made by Sinotruk's Managing Director, Madam Yang Yang, to establish a world-class assembly facility for heavy-duty trucks in Ghana.

Now, three years later, the President commended the company for nearing the fulfillment of that vision. He praised businesses like Sinotruk for evolving from importers and distributors to establishing assembly plants due to strategic initiatives like '1-District-1-Factory.'

The newly commissioned Assembly Plant increases annual production capacity from 850 to 3,000 heavy-duty and light-duty trucks, including various commercial vehicles assembled from semi-knocked down kits meeting international quality and safety standards.

The President highlighted the socio-economic benefits of the expansion. It will double direct employment in the company from 356 to 700 and create 1,000 indirect job opportunities. The establishment of a state-of-the-art training center on-site will enhance the skillset of artisans involved in assembly, repair, and maintenance.