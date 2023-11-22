'Akufo-Addo is now a lame-duck President' – Alban Bagbin

Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin also said the Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is now limping due to the shift in allegiance from NPP members.

Expressing dismay over the Majority Leader’s failure to ensure the presence of his members during the ongoing 2024 budget debate, Mr Bagbin characterized the Majority Leader’s performance as “limping.”

Mr. Bagbin argued that this shift in allegiances has led NPP MPs to neglect their responsibilities and treat President Akufo-Addo as a “lame duck” president.

To address this issue, the Speaker implored the Majority Leader to prioritise cooperation with the Minority side, emphasising that without this collaboration, the legislative process will suffer.

Pulse Ghana

“I expect the majority who have a limping majority leader, limping because when you look at his back you’re less than those in front of you. You have a lame duck president, a lame duck because you have elected a flagbearer, and loyalty and commitment are shifting. So your president is now lame duck president.

“You need this side of the house to support you to finish your eight years,” Mr. Bagbin stated. “And so if you don’t behave well we have difficulty in proceeding as a nation…please, I expect you to cooperate; I will not allow them to bully you. You’ll get sufficient time to put across your case,” he added.