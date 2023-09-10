ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo Addo joins US ambassador to commission two ships to Ghana Navy

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The United States has donated two boundary-class security ships to the Ghana Navy, aimed at enhancing maritime security in Ghana's territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and officials from the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Navy gathered in Sekondi on Saturday, September 9, to commission these new security ships.

Piracy and illegal fishing have been persistent threats to Ghana's prosperity, and these 86-foot ships will enable the Ghana Navy to increase patrols and address these threats effectively. The ships underwent sea trials and joint training with the U.S. Navy before being officially commissioned into the Ghana Navy.

The United States and Ghana have been collaborating to address maritime security concerns in the Gulf of Guinea through joint training, technical assistance, financial support, and naval exercises.

The U.S. Ambassador, during a visit to the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) the previous month, announced more than $6 million in funding for construction, equipment, and training for the Ghana Navy.

In addition to the maritime security support, the United States plans to provide $20 million in training, equipment, and technical assistance for the Ghana Armed Forces in 2023.

These collaborative efforts underscore the strong partnership between the United States and Ghana in promoting regional security and peacekeeping.

