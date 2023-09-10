Akufo Addo joins US ambassador to commission two ships to Ghana Navy

Piracy and illegal fishing have been persistent threats to Ghana's prosperity, and these 86-foot ships will enable the Ghana Navy to increase patrols and address these threats effectively. The ships underwent sea trials and joint training with the U.S. Navy before being officially commissioned into the Ghana Navy.

The United States and Ghana have been collaborating to address maritime security concerns in the Gulf of Guinea through joint training, technical assistance, financial support, and naval exercises.

The U.S. Ambassador, during a visit to the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) the previous month, announced more than $6 million in funding for construction, equipment, and training for the Ghana Navy.

In addition to the maritime security support, the United States plans to provide $20 million in training, equipment, and technical assistance for the Ghana Armed Forces in 2023.