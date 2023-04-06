Akufo-Addo knows how to end Bawku conflict in just 1 month if he wants to - Adam Bonaa

3news.com reports him as saying in an interview with Martin Asiedu Darteh on the mid-day news on TV3 Wednesday, April 5.

“The all-out security approach, the military, and police intervention shouldn’t be the only solution…let us look at other angles of dealing with the conflicts in Bawku.

“Those who are fuelling the war in Bawku are known people, I know some of them, they know them, and no one can tell me we do not know the warlords, what is lacking is the political will to go after them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The onus is on the president, if he puts his foot down and says this conflict should stop in the next one month, it will stop,” the news website quotes Bonaa as having said.

He was reacting to the shooting and killing of an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) by some unknown gunmen.

Two other officers of the GIS were rushed to the Presbyterian Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.