Akufo-Addo pays tribute to late Malawi Veep Saulos Chilima

Vice President Chilima, aged 51, perished along with nine others on Monday when a military aircraft they were aboard crashed in a forested area in northern Malawi.
President Akufo-Addo has expressed his profound condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of Malawi following the tragic death of their Vice President, Saulos Chilima.
In his heartfelt message, President Akufo-Addo lauded Mr. Chilima as a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to Malawi's development will be long remembered.
"His loss is felt deeply beyond his nation’s borders, Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who perished in this tragic incident. We share in their grief and stand in solidarity with the people of Malawi during this mourning period." President Akufo-Addo stated.
Additionally, President Akufo-Addo extended his sincere sympathies to the widows and families of all the victims of this tragic accident.