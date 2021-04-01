Akufo-Addo praises Armed Forces for stopping secessionist groups

“I urge you to continue to collaborate with the ministries of National Security, Interior, Foreign affairs to ensure that we maintain a robust disposition that will deter potential aggressors who attempt to derail the political and socio-economic gains we have chalked so far as a country.”

It will be recalled that last year some separatist groups in the Volta region emerged and were seeking independence from Ghana.

They are the Western Togoland separatist, the Homeland Study Group and the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

One of the groups went on rampage in September 2020 in the Volta region and blocked some of the main roads.