Akufo-Addo praises Armed Forces for stopping secessionist groups

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for thwarting the actions of groups that were seeking to break away from Ghana.

He urged the armed forces to continue to remain alert and committed to maintaining a robust disposition in guarding the country against such groups.

Akufo-Addo said at a ceremony on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, where he handed over some 40 Armored Personnel Carriers to the GAF.

“I commend the Armed Forces also for your continued commitment to contain the so-called secessionist activities along our Eastern frontiers,” he stated.

“I urge you to continue to collaborate with the ministries of National Security, Interior, Foreign affairs to ensure that we maintain a robust disposition that will deter potential aggressors who attempt to derail the political and socio-economic gains we have chalked so far as a country.”

It will be recalled that last year some separatist groups in the Volta region emerged and were seeking independence from Ghana.

They are the Western Togoland separatist, the Homeland Study Group and the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

One of the groups went on rampage in September 2020 in the Volta region and blocked some of the main roads.

They also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations and made away with some weapons after breaking into the armoury.

However, their activities were eventually foiled by the armed forces and the Police, with some of the separatists being arrested and arraigned before court.

