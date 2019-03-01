The investigative piece, titled "Galamsey Fraud" had some presidential staffers caught on tape collecting bribes.

Transcripts of the first part of the expose uncovered massive scale of fraud perpetrated by some members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining.

Mutawakilu, who is also a Ranking Member of Mines and Energy in Parliament, called on the president fire those implicated and hand them over to the police for prosecution.

“I expect the president to have fired these people by now and be prosecuted,” he said.

But, he said he believed the president will not because “he is benefiting from that activity.”

He said he was not surprised by the disclosures from the investigation as it is a confirmation of President Akufo-Addo’s unwillingness to fight galamsey and by extension corruption in his government.

“I just saw that president Nana Akufo-Addo is not interested in the fight against galamsey. He is only interested in driving away those that are not within his good books and by that, therefore, driving away those who were doing galamsey just to survive. But allowing those who are closer to him and his appointees to amass wealth by engaging in galamsey.

A presidential staffer and Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining Charles Cromwell Bissue has been fingered as the foremost collaborator against efforts by President Akufo-Addo to fight the menace.