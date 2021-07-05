Akufo-Addo offers to pay for surgery of conjoined twins at Ridge Hospital

This was disclosed by the Chief of staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on Monday, July 5, 2021.
President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged to pay for the surgery to separate conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge).
The Siamese twins are conjoined at the head, and the procedure to separate them would be the first of its kind in the country.
The children and their mother are currently on admission at the Ridge Hospital awaiting the procedure.
The physicians require about GHS3 million for the entire procedure.
The Medical Director of the Ridge Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, has appealed to the public to donate to support the surgery, explaining that the government had already supported the purchase of equipment needed for the surgery.
