According to the Herald newspaper, President Akufo-Addo will announce Justice Dotse to replace Chief Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, who will be retiring by the end of 2019.

According to the newspaper, it is not done and dusted for Justice Dostse. The paper reports that Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah is also eyeing the position.

"The Herald’s insider information is that, barring any last-minute changes, President Akufo-Addo, will be giving the position to Justice Dotse, who is currently, Chairman of the University Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho; a government appointee," the Herald reported.

The paper claim both Supreme Court judges have soft spot for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Last Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo nominated three (3) new justices of the Supreme Court.

The three judges will move to the Supreme Court subject to approval from Parliament.

The three; Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Lovelace Johnson and Justice Gertrude Tokornoo, have been elevated to the apex court bench from the Court of Appeal.

They have been appointed to replace three justices who are on retirement or are due for retirement by the end of the year namely, Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, Justice Sophia Adinyira and Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

The current Chief Justice, Sophia A.B Akuffo, will retire on December 20, 2019.