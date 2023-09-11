Akufo-Addo’s comment on Mahama at the Bar Conference is useless – Bawa Mogtari

She described the president as someone who is rather promoting corruption and thinking that his comments at Bar Conference will make him look any better.

“An outrightly useless pronouncement from a President who has completely debased the presidency, promoted corruption, politicised the judiciary with pro- NPP appointments and yet thinks making uncouth political statements at a Bar Conference will wash him up,” she tweeted.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari was responding to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comments at the Bar Conference, which included calling on what he termed right-thinking Ghanaians to ensure that John Dramani Mahama is defeated in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speaking notes at the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Conference in Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo said John Mahama’s recent outburst on the judiciary is dangerous for the country’s democracy.

He also said the labelling of judges as "NPP" and "NDC" is a brazen attack on Ghana’s judiciary.

Pulse Ghana

“Not only are these concepts of “NPP” and “NDC” judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic. They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal,” President Akufo-Addo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Mahama, speaking at a meeting with NDC lawyers last Sunday, accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of packing the courts with Judges who are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).