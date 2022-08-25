Akufo-Addo’s government has performed well for the Ashanti Region – Minister

He mentioned the Kumasi Airport expansion and the Kejetia Central Market Phase II projects as some of the development initiatives ongoing in the region.

Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday Augist 24, Mr Osei-Mensah said “As much as I admit that the government has bot been able to bridge the gap between the regional expectation of infrastructural development and actual delivery, I am of the strongest conviction that the NPP government has not performed badly in terms of provision of development facilities in the Ashanti region.

“We have the airport expansion project to be completed by the end of this year. Whatever the situation is, this project will be completed by the end of this this year. We also have the Kejetia Central Market Phase 11 project. If we can do any proper decongestion in Kumasi, it is this project that is going to solve it.”

Pulse Ghana

But for the global crisis, he said, these projects would have been completed by now.

“But for the global economic crisis which has had the devastating economic effects on the country, most of these projects would have been completed. Thus bridging significantly, the gap between the actual and expected levels of development.”