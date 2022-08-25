RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo’s government has performed well for the Ashanti Region – Minister

Evans Annang

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has scoffed off statements that the current government has not developed the Ashanti Region.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah
He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration has started a lot of projects in the region.

He mentioned the Kumasi Airport expansion and the Kejetia Central Market Phase II projects as some of the development initiatives ongoing in the region.

Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday Augist 24, Mr Osei-Mensah said “As much as I admit that the government has bot been able to bridge the gap between the regional expectation of infrastructural development and actual delivery, I am of the strongest conviction that the NPP government has not performed badly in terms of provision of development facilities in the Ashanti region.

“We have the airport expansion project to be completed by the end of this year. Whatever the situation is, this project will be completed by the end of this this year. We also have the Kejetia Central Market Phase 11 project. If we can do any proper decongestion in Kumasi, it is this project that is going to solve it.”

But for the global crisis, he said, these projects would have been completed by now.

“But for the global economic crisis which has had the devastating economic effects on the country, most of these projects would have been completed. Thus bridging significantly, the gap between the actual and expected levels of development.”

His comments come on the heels of the claims by some quarters that the government has not done enough to develop the region which happens to be the strong hold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when it comes to votes.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
