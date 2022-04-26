Akufo-Addo’s govt has run out of ideas – Alex Segbefia

Speaking in an interview on Accra based TV3, Mr. Segbefia said the mess in which the government has handled the ‘Agenda 111’ project is a testament to their cluelessness.

“They have run out of ideas they don’t know what to do,” Mr Sgbefia said.

Regarding the ongoing Agenda 111 project to build hospitals across the country, he said the government has already failed in terms of the deadline for the completion.

“It has already failed in terms of the deadline. The President said 18 months, now he explains 18 months, from the day it starts.

“What is the meaning of, when I start? At least, let us have some 20 or 30 hospitals now running,” he said.

He stressed “They are a failure.”

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that he will complete the ‘Agenda 111’ project before he leaves office.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in his 28th address to Ghanaians on measures the government has taken to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic, the President noted that lack of health facilities in some parts of the country is hindering the fight against the pandemic.

“There are 111 districts in the country with no district hospitals and we have to do something about it. The creation of the new regions also means government has to construct 6 regional hospitals for the 6 new regions and a befitting regional one for the Western Region and see to the construction of 3 new psychiatric hospitals for the coastal, middle and northern belts respectively and rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta hospital in the Western region”, he said.

“This has led to the formulation and declaration of Agenda 111, the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector. Work is currently underway and before the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” Akufo-Addo assured.