Akufo-Addo’s govt is fixing the economy; the hardships will end soon – Justin Kodua

He emphasized that compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NPP has demonstrated superior economic management.

Mr. Kodua acknowledged the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war but underscored the party's accomplishments since assuming office in January 2017.

“When it comes to managing Ghana’s economy, our opponents do not have a comparable record. It is the case that today, the NDC feels emboldened because COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War have vanquished the gains we made immediately upon taking over on 7th January 2017.”

“Under President John Agyekum Kufuor, from 7th January 2001 to 7th January 2009, the NPP pulled Ghana’s economy out of the stagnation the NDC left. Again, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we grew the economy on average 7 percent from another NDC stagnation for three consecutive years before the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s War in Ukraine."

"The truth is that we are fixing the economy, and soon, the hardships of today will be history. The assurance to Ghanaians that we will regenerate the economy is manifest in our record," he said.