Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation address has given hope to Ghanaians – Sanitation Minister

Speaking to Accra based TV3 after the address in Parliament, she said Ghana is currently on the right path to recovery.

“I think it was well delivered, all the essentials were touched, he concentrated on the state of the economy first and then went into what we have done so far until 2020 when we had these adverse conditions in the economic space.

“The hope he has given, for me, is priceless because we are on the right trajectory.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address reiterated that Ghana’s economy was doing well prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

This, he said, is a fact that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognised.

Mr Akufo-Addo indicated that due to political advantage some people are seeking to take, they are unable to accept the fact that the economy was doing well.

“I have said, and the Managing Director of the IMF has also said, our economy was doing well until covid 19, and Russia Ukraine war,” he said.