Alan Kyerematen condemns attack on UTV, calls for media independence

In a tweet issued on Sunday, October 8, 2023, Mr. Kyerematen decried the incident as "a blatant violation of Freedom of the Media and Free Speech," principles enshrined in the 1992 Constitution. He described the attack as a display of arrogance of power and indiscipline, issues that have hindered the nation's progress for far too long.

Mr. Kyerematen emphasized the importance of the Constitution, particularly Article 162, which vigorously safeguards media independence and vehemently opposes any interference or harassment based on editorial opinions, views, or content. He stressed that such actions have no place in a democratic society.

While condemning the attack, Kyerematen commended the swift response of Ghana's law enforcement agencies in addressing the incident. He highlighted the necessity of protecting and upholding media independence, calling for the prosecution of those involved in the attack.

See Mr. Kyerematen's full post below;

He reminded Ghanaians that a free and independent media is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy and emphasized the collective responsibility to uphold and protect these principles. In closing, Kyerematen expressed his belief in Ghana's resilience and the nation's ability to rise above such challenges.

In response to the attack, the police have arrested 16 suspects who were involved, following a complaint lodged by Despite Media Group, the owners of UTV.