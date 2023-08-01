All school feeding arrears paid — Ken Ofori-Atta

The Caterers had proposed a GH¢3.50 allocation per meal for school pupils under the school feeding programme.

This comes on the heel of a counter-preposition by the government to increase the feeding grant from 98pesewas to GH¢1.20p.

Ken Ofiri-Atta said all caterers have had all their arrears paid.

Under the LEAP programme, he said the government disbursed a total of GH¢169.95 million as of June 2023 to 346,019 households comprising 1,533,748 individuals. This includes the increase of the monthly grant to beneficiary households from GH¢32.00 to GH¢64.00 for one-member household and GH¢38.00 to GH¢76.00 for two-member households. Our target under this programme period is to reach about 8 percent of the population, that is 2.5 million people.

Under the Ghana School Feeding Programme, coverage increased considerably from 1,671,777 beneficiaries in 2016 to 3,801,491 beneficiaries by June 2023. The feeding grants cost per meal, per child, per day increased from GH¢1.00 to GH¢1.20 for the 2023 academic year. We have also settled all arrears owed to caterers under the programme for the second and third terms of the 2022 academic year; and the first term of 2023, he added.