The former President turned 73 today, June 22, 2020, and has received goodwill messages from far and near.

Rawlings was Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic, serving from the year 1993 to 2001.

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Dr. Bawumia was one of those who paid tribute to the former military leader.

READ ALSO: More than 5,000 fraudsters apply for COVID-19 stimulus fund

In a Twitter post, the Vice President said he prays for long life for Rawlings, so that he can continue helping to build the nation.

“I wish the former President of the Republic, H.E Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings a happy 73rd birthday,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

“May Allah preserve him and grant him good health to continue to help in nation-building.”

Meanwhile, the United States (US) embassy in Ghana also had some kind words for the ex-President on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to Former President Jerry John Rawlings. We wish you the very best of the day,” the Embassy tweeted.