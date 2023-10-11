America’s FBI joins Ghana’s OSP to investigate Cecilia Dapaah and her associates

According to the OSP, the FBI’s investigation which will be concurrent with what it is already undertaking will focus on assets owned by Dapaah and her associate and their financial transactions in the US.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

have initiated concurrent inquiries into the activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates,” the statement said.

It added that the FBI’s investigation aims to ascertain the lawfulness or otherwise of the said assets and financial transactions of the former minister between Ghana and the US.

“These investigations primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America. This collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms. Dapaah and her associates' wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa,” the OSP wrote.

Cecilia Dapaah got into trouble with the OSP following a public uproar in July over revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.

She has since been battling with the OSP, alongside her husband who is equally being investigated, in court while her assets and bank accounts have been frozen pending the outcome of the ongoing investigations.

