Photos: An inside look at Hassan Ayariga’s multimillion dollar mansion with 2 penthouses

Pulse Ghana

His multimillion dollar mansion has 10 bedrooms, two penthouses, a cinema room and four stunning kitchens.

Pulse Ghana

It also has two balconies, a barber shop, a saloon and a walkway that joins the bedrooms to the penthouses.

Pulse Ghana

The controversial politician has never been shy to flaunt his cars in public, having recently stepped out in a vintage car.

Pulse Ghana

In December, he sent tongues wagging on social media after cruising in town in his vintage vehicle.

Pulse Ghana

The 2012 Presidential aspirant was captured smiling while parked in traffic, with onlookers casting eyes at his car.

Pulse Ghana