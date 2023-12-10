ADVERTISEMENT
Anita Kiki Gbeho appointed deputy Head of AU-UN mission in South Sudan

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a notable recognition of Ghana's diplomatic finesse, Anita Kiki Gbeho has been appointed as the Deputy Head of the African Union-United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

This significant role not only underscores Gbeho's diplomatic acumen but also reaffirms Ghana's standing as a key player in advancing peace and stability on the African continent.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday, December 8, announced

Ms. Gbeho will also serve as the Humanitarian Coordinator, she succeeds Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia who has over the period shown dedication and service.

Ms. Gbeho brings over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, coordination, and management in political, development, and humanitarian affairs at the United Nations Headquarters and in diverse conflict and post-conflict settings, including Angola, Cambodia, Iraq, Namibia, Somalia, and Sudan.

She has served as the Deputy Special Representative (Political) of the Secretary-General in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) since 2021, where she assists the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in supporting Somalia in achieving its peace and State-building goals.

Before that, from 2018 to 2020, Ms. Gbeho served as Deputy Joint Special Representative of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) where she led the development and implementation of the mission’s transition strategy.

Between 2015 and 2018, she was Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Namibia.

She has also served as Chief of Section in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in New York and as Head of Office for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Somalia and South Sudan.

Ms. Gbeho holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Ghana, Legon,

source: un.org

