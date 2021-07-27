Anti-LGBTQI bill has our spiritual backing - Ghana Pentecostal Council

In a statement dated Monday, July 26, GPCC expressed gratitude to members and leadership of the Coalition, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, who has thrown his weight behind the bill, and “our courageous Members of Parliament promoting the drafting, laying and passage of the Bill into law”.

“We have participated and supported in the drafting of the current Bill and would continue to give our full support to the consultative processes leading to its fine-tuning and passage into law in Parliament.

“The Council’s position on this new bill stems from its long-standing and consistent biblical position on the preservation of God’s original plan for marriage, procreation and the preservation of the family value system and any attempt to pervert the system would be fiercely resisted through all spiritual, physical and legal means”, the statement read.

Pulse Ghana

“We would continue to pray to the Lord Almighty for strength, wisdom, courage, boldness and sense of conviction for all involved in this process to carry through this divine assignment for God, country and generations yet unborn,” the statement signed by GPCC President Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso concluded.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.