Anto-Aboso quarry has no permit and operating illegally — Minerals Commission

It said the company has no lease or permit to operate or undertake any operation.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 11, 2023, the Commission said it will ensure all quarry sites secure the requisite approvals before undertaking any operations.

It said in this regard, pending the completion of a full investigation into the cause of the explosion, the enterprise had no lease, approval, or permit to undertake any activity or operation at the site.

This comes after a tragic explosion occurred in Anto-Aboso leading to multiple casualties and the displacement of several individuals.

The incident involved an Ammonium Nitrate explosive disaster that took place on Saturday night at a quarry site operated by Chinese expatriates in the community.

As a result of the explosion, many people are feared dead, and there are still others who remain unaccounted for.

This incident follows a similar explosion that took place in Appiate, also within the Western Region, on January 20, 2022.

In that case, an explosion occurred after a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited was involved in an accident, leading to a massive explosion.

As a result of the Appiate explosion, Maxam Limited, through its subcontractors, faced significant financial penalties.

Rescue efforts involving the Fire Service and other security personnel are currently underway at the site to provide assistance and support to those affected.