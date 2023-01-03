Anyone who doesn’t believe in God is a fool – Kennedy Agyapong

The lawmaker said this when he joined Apostle Francis Amoako Attah and the congregation at Parliament Chapel International (PCI) for the church’s weekly prayer session dubbed “Mpaebo Kasie.”

He touted his background as a student of religion reiterating that he had at a point learnt theology and was well versed in the scriptures.

“You are surprised that I am quoting the Bible. A lot of pastors said I am anti-Christ. I am not anti-Christ; I believe in God. I believe that anybody who does not believe in God is a fool. For me to sleep and wake up alone tells me God exists,” he said.

He, however, emphasised his abhorrence for fake pastors who always try to put fear in people just to extort money from them.

“I believe they are fake…Even the Bible made us aware that in the end there will be false prophets who will come in my name saying I am God, and when you are not careful to see the right pastors and continue to move from one pastor to another, your problems will not be solved.”

Kennedy Agyapong officially announced his quest to become the flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 elections recently.

Speaking to a cross-section of his supporters in the United States, Agyapong stressed that he was more a leader than a politician, explaining that as a leader, he was focused more on national development whereas politicians are focused on the next election.

“I don’t want to be president for eight years, I only want to be president for four years, challenge me and see how it will be done, and there is a difference between a leader and a politician.