Appointments Committee unanimously approves Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu, Mr. Agyebeng performed well during the vetting hence the quick recommendation for approval.

Answering questions on graft during the vetting, Kissi Agyebeng said he can not uproot corruption entirely as Special Prosecutor, however, he will make it a difficult venture.

“There is no way I can stop corruption. But, I’m going to make corruption very costly to engage in”, he said.

Pulse Ghana

“I am my own man and I’m coming with my own mind,” Agyebeng told the committee.

Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General, Godfrey Dame Yeboah as Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor.

Mr Agyebeng was called to the Bar in October 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Dalhouse University and Cornell Law School.