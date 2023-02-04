The three deceased's, Augustine Annor, Kwame Reuben, and a female victim, believed to be in her late sixties are yet to be identified.
A/R: 3 die in motorbike accident at Yaw Bronya
Three persons have died in a motorbike accident at Yaw Bronya in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.
Augustine Annor is said to have engaged the services of Kwame Reuben to transport him to Foase in his line of duty.
The motorbike, which moved at top speed, lost balance after hitting a pothole on the road. It, therefore, ran into a female pedestrian crossing the road with all three victims who died on the spot.
Adomako Mensah, the Assembly member for Tebeso Electoral Area, has recorded a series of motorbike accidents due to overspeeding.
He says many motorists ignore road safety precautions.
“They refuse to wear the helmet. Most of these deaths could have been avoided by the use of helmets,”
The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.
