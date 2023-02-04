ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

A/R: 3 die in motorbike accident at Yaw Bronya

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Three persons have died in a motorbike accident at Yaw Bronya in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

MOTOR-ACCIDENT
MOTOR-ACCIDENT

The three deceased's, Augustine Annor, Kwame Reuben, and a female victim, believed to be in her late sixties are yet to be identified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Augustine Annor is said to have engaged the services of Kwame Reuben to transport him to Foase in his line of duty.

The motorbike, which moved at top speed, lost balance after hitting a pothole on the road. It, therefore, ran into a female pedestrian crossing the road with all three victims who died on the spot.

Adomako Mensah, the Assembly member for Tebeso Electoral Area, has recorded a series of motorbike accidents due to overspeeding.

He says many motorists ignore road safety precautions.

“They refuse to wear the helmet. Most of these deaths could have been avoided by the use of helmets,”

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yellow Sisi Special Waakye

Leftover stew was mixed with new one – FDA reveals cause of Yellow Sisi Waakye poisoning

Police laid to rest

A/R: Police fraternity, Senior officers bid farewell to Police officer who died in fire with family

ECG customer buys GHC500 worth of credit, loses GHC405 to charges, left with GHC94.54

ECG customer buys GHC500 worth of credit, loses GHC405 to charges, left with GHC94.54

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

Nana Addo appoints Ignatius Baffour-Awuah as Minister of Pensions