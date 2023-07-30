The accident occurred at about 18:05 on Saturday when a Committee was returning from his constituency when his official vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming Kumasi-Sefwi Yiawso bound Sprinter bus at the outskirts of Atwima Mponua township.
A/R: Juaboso MP Kwabena Minta Akandoh involved in a near-fatal accident
Kwabena Mintah Akando, Member of Parliament for Juaboso has nearly escaped a fatal car crash at Nyinahin in the Ashanti region.
According to reports, the ranking MP Mr. Akandoh, his driver, and security have since been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
With many other passengers on board, the Sprinter bus sustained various degrees of injuries been conveyed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital for treatment.
The accident has left the NDC MP’s vehicle, with registration GN 441-14 and that of the Sprinter, also with registration AS 7363-18 mangled.
