He has been nominated in a new category called Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year for the maiden edition of the 2019 Arts and Culture awards.
The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards seeks to honour individuals and brands who have made significant contributions to the Arts and Culture Industry in Ghana.
The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards consists of 18 categories, including Honorary awards.
An impressive selection of individuals has been acknowledged for their contributions to arts and culture in Ghana.
According to GACA, voting ends on December 4, 2019, and the shortcode to vote for a nominee is *447*100#.
The awards will be presented at the Accra Internal Conference Centre.
The category nominees for the 2019 awards are:
Honourary Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Outstanding Cultural Personality of the year
Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the year
Corporate support for Arts and Culture of the year
Traditional Dance group of the year
Traditional Music group of the year
Cultural TV program of the year
Cultural Radio program of the year
Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year
Ghanaian Artist of the year
Ghanaian movie of the year
Ghanaian fashion designer of the year
Art Festival Event of the year
Spoken word Artist of the year
Indigenous Caterer of the year
Discovery of the year
Arts and Culture Media of the year (Television)
Arts and Culture Media of the year (Photography)
Arts and Culture Media of the year (Blog)