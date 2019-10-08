He has been nominated in a new category called Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year for the maiden edition of the 2019 Arts and Culture awards.

The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards seeks to honour individuals and brands who have made significant contributions to the Arts and Culture Industry in Ghana.

The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards consists of 18 categories, including Honorary awards.

An impressive selection of individuals has been acknowledged for their contributions to arts and culture in Ghana.

According to GACA, voting ends on December 4, 2019, and the shortcode to vote for a nominee is *447*100#.

The awards will be presented at the Accra Internal Conference Centre.

Julian Selby nominated for arts and culture award

The category nominees for the 2019 awards are:

Honourary Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Outstanding Cultural Personality of the year

Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the year

Corporate support for Arts and Culture of the year

Traditional Dance group of the year

Traditional Music group of the year

Cultural TV program of the year

Cultural Radio program of the year

Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year

Ghanaian Artist of the year

Ghanaian movie of the year

Ghanaian fashion designer of the year

Art Festival Event of the year

Spoken word Artist of the year

Indigenous Caterer of the year

Discovery of the year

Arts and Culture Media of the year (Television)

Arts and Culture Media of the year (Photography)

Arts and Culture Media of the year (Blog)