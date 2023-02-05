The Akwasidae Festival is a magnificent Asante celebration centered on ancestral reverence, remembrance, and acknowledgment of past kings and noble feats.
Asantehene celebrates 1st Akwasidae in 2023
Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrates the first Akwasidae of the year, 2023, as part of activities to mark the celebration lots of people gathered at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pay homage to the King.
Recommended articles
It serves as a celebration of the Golden Stool and a cultural vibrancy that brings together the Asantehene, sub-chiefs, subjects, and dignitaries at Manhyia in Kumasi.
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made an entrance to the Palace in a palanquin adorned in a kente cloth with gold ornaments in compliment.
He was accompanied by the Queen of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III
It was marked with drumming and dancing amidst the exchange of greetings, presentation of drinks, and other pleasantries.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh