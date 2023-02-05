ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Asantehene celebrates 1st Akwasidae in 2023

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrates the first Akwasidae of the year, 2023, as part of activities to mark the celebration lots of people gathered at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pay homage to the King.

Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II
Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The Akwasidae Festival is a magnificent Asante celebration centered on ancestral reverence, remembrance, and acknowledgment of past kings and noble feats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akwasidae
Akwasidae Pulse Ghana

It serves as a celebration of the Golden Stool and a cultural vibrancy that brings together the Asantehene, sub-chiefs, subjects, and dignitaries at Manhyia in Kumasi.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made an entrance to the Palace in a palanquin adorned in a kente cloth with gold ornaments in compliment.

He was accompanied by the Queen of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III

Akwasidae 2023
Akwasidae 2023 Pulse Ghana

It was marked with drumming and dancing amidst the exchange of greetings, presentation of drinks, and other pleasantries.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yellow Sisi Special Waakye

Leftover stew was mixed with new one – FDA reveals cause of Yellow Sisi Waakye poisoning

ECG customer buys GHC500 worth of credit, loses GHC405 to charges, left with GHC94.54

ECG customer buys GHC500 worth of credit, loses GHC405 to charges, left with GHC94.54

Jail

West Hills Mall Shop Manager remanded for allegedly firing taser at 33-year-old man to death

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

Nana Addo appoints Ignatius Baffour-Awuah as Minister of Pensions