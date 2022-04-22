RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ASEPA reports Akufo-Addo to CHRAJ over Serwaa Broni saga

Evans Annang

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA, has petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over allegations made against him by one Serwaa Broni.

Mensah Thompson

ASEPA said CHRAJ has to look into allegations that the president played a role in a staged armed robbery on Serwaa Broni.

“Among other things ASEPA is requesting CHRAJ to investigate the President on Abuse of Office, Human Rights Violations, and Criminal Misconduct contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers”, the petition said.

“These allegations if proven would be enough grounds to commence impeachment proceedings against the President,” the petition read in part.

The woman, who claims to have had an amorous past with the President alleged in a recent interview that National Security operatives under instructions of the President staged an armed robbery against her seeking to retrieve some private information she had on the president.

Similarly, three private Ghanaians have petitioned Parliament to impeach the President over the saga.

Mensah Thompson, ASEPA boss Pulse Ghana

According to them, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, a recent interview by Ms. Evelyn Aidoo Alias Serwaa Broni alleging that the Presidency initiated an attack on her is a serious offence.

They said the allegations, if proven to be true, would amount to “human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…” as well as “…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute”.

Ms Broni said the President used national security operatives to stage armed robbery attack on her to retrieve gadgets purported to contain some “nude pictures” on her phone.

Evans Annang

