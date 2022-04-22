ASEPA reports Akufo-Addo to CHRAJ over Serwaa Broni saga

“Among other things ASEPA is requesting CHRAJ to investigate the President on Abuse of Office, Human Rights Violations, and Criminal Misconduct contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers”, the petition said.

“These allegations if proven would be enough grounds to commence impeachment proceedings against the President,” the petition read in part.

The woman, who claims to have had an amorous past with the President alleged in a recent interview that National Security operatives under instructions of the President staged an armed robbery against her seeking to retrieve some private information she had on the president.

Similarly, three private Ghanaians have petitioned Parliament to impeach the President over the saga.

According to them, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, a recent interview by Ms. Evelyn Aidoo Alias Serwaa Broni alleging that the Presidency initiated an attack on her is a serious offence.

They said the allegations, if proven to be true, would amount to “human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…” as well as “…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute”.