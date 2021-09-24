He was sentenced by the Asante Bekwai circuit court presided over by Mark Tair-ima Diboro in the Ashanti region.

Prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the court that Sarah Ofori and Blay were neighbours at Feyiase.

He said on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at about 2:00 pm, Sarah was going about her normal business when Blay called her under the pretext of buying some of the ice creams.

He said the convict took advantage of the quiet nature of the area and with a pair of scissors, robbed the ice-cream seller of her items, a purse containing a cell phone, GH¢25, all valued at GH¢112.

According to him, Blay took to his heels after the robbery adding that Sarah made a formal complaint with the Feyiase police.

He stated that residents in the area upon hearing the incident arrested Blay and handed him over to the police.

A search on the convict revealed the stolen cell phone, which he had fixed his SIM card in, instead of Sarah's card and after admitting to the crime, he led the police to his house and they found Sarah's sim card in his room during a search.

He said that the convict was standing trial with others for alleged unlawful entry and theft of a 17 inches television set.