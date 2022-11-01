Ashanti Region: Traders to re-open shops as cedi improves against dollar

The traders insisted that the continuous plummeting of the cedi on the forex market and the high inflation rate have eroded their capital and exacerbated their plight, therefore, they will close their shops in protest of the high cost of doing business in recent times.

Nana Yaw Owusu Agyemang, the Deputy Secretary of the Kumasi Importers and Traders Association said the traders will still monitor the performance of the cedi against the dollar and CFA to decide their next line of action.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "From our investigation, we have learnt that the cedi is improving due to our sit-down strike. So actually we should have closed our shops today, but due to the appreciation of the cedi, we decided not to close our shops.