Ashanti Region: Trotro runs into Suame traders

Eyewitnesses said two pedestrians have been rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

Some of the pedestrians who were hawking at the roadside escaped unhurt.

The accident happened when a commercial Toyota Commota with registration number AS 3987-13 veered off his lane, running into traders who were selling on the streets.

The accident occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Kofi Richard, one of the passengers in the vehicle narrating the incident said "The vehicle was full of passengers moving from Pankrono to Kejetia.

"Upon getting to the Suame roundabout, the car veered off and crushed three traders.

"One of the women believed to be in her middle 40s was trapped under the car for close to 20 minutes before she was rescued and sent to Tafo Government Hospital."

The trader who is a woman was pronounced dead by health officials a few minutes after getting to the hospital.

It'll be recalled that in July 2018, one person died and six people were injured when a truck loaded with cement blocks veered off its course and run into traders at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The injured, a male and five females were rushed to the Tema General Hospital.